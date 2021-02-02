News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Residents paint positivity pebbles to keep spirits high in lockdown

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:00 PM February 2, 2021   
Residents have painted pebbles and decorated them with positive messages and thoughts with words such as wellness, happiness and kindness. 

Portishead care centre residents have been decorating pebbles with positive messages of encouragement as part of an initiative to support their mental health.  

Harbour Residential Care Centre carer, Lezzette Navari, has led the initiative to help keep residents’ spirits high during the third national lockdown and provide them with an opportunity to share messages of encouragement with one another.  

The pebbles will be placed around the home for residents to enjoy.

Residents have painted pebbles collected from the seafront at the home’s doorstep and decorated them with positive messages and thoughts with words such as wellness, happiness and kindness. 

Home manager at Harbour Residential Care Centre, Samuel Okello, said: “These pebbles are going to be placed around the home for all the residents to enjoy and their vibrant colours and uplifting messages will promote the importance of prioritising mental health during these challenging times. 

Positivity pebbles at Harbour Residential Care Centre.

“We believe this initiative will also be a great way to demonstrate the importance of positive relationships, a message that has never been more important in light of the current restrictions.” 

