Advanced search

Care home launches Going Green project to 'protect planet'

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 February 2020

Paul Bennett and Melinda Boganyi set up recycling initiatives in Portishead.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Paul Bennett and Melinda Boganyi set up recycling initiatives in Portishead.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre

A Portishead care home has launched an initiative to become greener in a bid to 'protect our planet'.

Paul Bennett and Melinda Boganyi set up recycling initiatives in Portishead.Picture: Harbour Residential Care CentrePaul Bennett and Melinda Boganyi set up recycling initiatives in Portishead.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Habour Road, will create a garden for wildlife, organise tree-planting days and introduce birds' nesting boxes in rooms to improve the home's carbon footprint.

There will also be several events set up throughout the year, and maintenance manager Paul Bennett and housekeeper Melinda Boganyi have started recycling schemes at the home.

Paul said: "We have introduced an initiative to recycle walking aids by giving them to charities and hospitals in the area, and those not required are sent to a recycling centre.

"We also recycle clothing, with donations going towards buying trees to be planted around gardens at Harbour.

"This Going Green project is full-steam ahead, and it is fantastic to see staff and residents working together to protect our planet."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Portishead primaries top The Real Schools Guide 2020 table for district

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Portishead primaries top The Real Schools Guide 2020 table for district

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Joint Local Transport Plan set to be approved next month

A planning application has been submitted to North Somerset Council

Care home launches Going Green project to ‘protect planet’

Paul Bennett and Melinda Boganyi set up recycling initiatives in Portishead.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Innovative project enables care homes to share health records

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals.

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Fratellis to perform songs from new album in Bristol

The Fratellis will play in Bristol next month.
Drive 24