Care home launches Going Green project to 'protect planet'
PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 February 2020
Harbour Residential Care Centre
A Portishead care home has launched an initiative to become greener in a bid to 'protect our planet'.
Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Habour Road, will create a garden for wildlife, organise tree-planting days and introduce birds' nesting boxes in rooms to improve the home's carbon footprint.
There will also be several events set up throughout the year, and maintenance manager Paul Bennett and housekeeper Melinda Boganyi have started recycling schemes at the home.
Paul said: "We have introduced an initiative to recycle walking aids by giving them to charities and hospitals in the area, and those not required are sent to a recycling centre.
"We also recycle clothing, with donations going towards buying trees to be planted around gardens at Harbour.
"This Going Green project is full-steam ahead, and it is fantastic to see staff and residents working together to protect our planet."