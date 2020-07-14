Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach
PUBLISHED: 17:35 14 July 2020
Archant
An old hand grenade has been found at Clevedon beach this afternoon (Tuesday).
A 100 metre cordon has been put in place at the scene as a precaution, and police are urging people to ‘keep a safe distance away’ from the area.
The coastguard has been informed and the explosive ordnance disposal team is heading to the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 2.45pm to Clevedon beach after reports of an old hand grenade being found.
“The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
“The coastguard has been informed and EOD are heading to the scene.
“We’d please ask the public to keep a safe distance away while the matter is dealt with.”
