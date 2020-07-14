Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An old hand grenade has been found at Clevedon beach this afternoon (Tuesday).

A 100 metre cordon has been put in place at the scene as a precaution, and police are urging people to ‘keep a safe distance away’ from the area.

The coastguard has been informed and the explosive ordnance disposal team is heading to the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 2.45pm to Clevedon beach after reports of an old hand grenade being found.

“The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) was alerted and a 100 metre cordon has been put in place as a precaution.

“The coastguard has been informed and EOD are heading to the scene.

“We’d please ask the public to keep a safe distance away while the matter is dealt with.”