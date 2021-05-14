May 17: Hall & Woodhouse Portishead opens indoors next week

Published: 4:30 PM May 14, 2021

A popular Portishead restaurant will reopen its indoor dining service from Thursday.

Following the impending lifting of Government restrictions on Monday, indoor table service will resume in the restaurant and bar areas of the Hall & Woodhouse, in Newfoundland Way, later next week.

Pub gardens will still be available for use, which the company says provides more outdoor options in the upcoming warmer months.

Managing director of Hall & Woodhouse, Matt Kearsey, said: “We are delighted to be able to fully open our doors and welcome our guests back after lockdown.

“We have taken the time to carry out refresher training for our team and have added some new menu dishes to our traditional favourites.

“We are really looking forward to being able to offer our guests great, safe hospitality either inside or outside over what promises to be an exciting summer.”

People are encouraged to pre-book a table online and bookings of no more than six people will be available with a 90-minute slot at the table.

Hall & Woodhouse Portishead opens on Thursdays from 11.30am-3pm and 5.30-10.30pm, as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 11.30am-10pm and Sundays from midday until 9pm.