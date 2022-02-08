Guide Dog charity searching for people to raise puppies
- Credit: Guide Dogs
A sight-loss charity has asked North Somerset dog lovers to help raise guide dog puppies.
The Guide Dogs charity relies on volunteers to raise puppies for 12 to 16 months before they can go on to become guide dogs.
The duties of Puppy Raisers include teaching them basic commands, familiarising them with different environments, and attending monthly puppy classes.
Clevedon resident, Andrea Eaton has helped Guide Dogs since 1989 and is currently taking care of Daisy, who came from a record-breaking litter of 16.
Andrea told the Times: "Daisy is a very good puppy.
"She’s sleeping through the night and is very quick to learn things. She plays really well with my two Retrievers.
"It has been good meeting other volunteers - there’s a nice community of puppy raisers locally. We are a friendly group so I hope more people come forward and get involved.”
Volunteers must have good communication skills and a suitable home in which to bring up a puppy to be considered.
For more information and to apply, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer and enter your postcode where asked.