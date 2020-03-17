Volunteers helping people in Clevedon and Nailsea

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 March 2020

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Groups in Clevedon and Nailsea have been set up to help people who are self-isolating.

Clevedon Community Covid19 Mutual is working to gather volunteers and pair them up with individuals who are unable to carry out tasks such as dog walking and shopping.

Mim Cartwright, founder of the group said: “We’ve just started with the group and it has grown within 24 hours.

“We’re encouraging people to get out in their neighbourhoods to ask who may need support should self-isolation come in on a longer scale.”

You can get in contact with the group by visiting Clevedon Community Covid 19 Mutual Group on Facebook.

In Nailsea, people have volunteered to help others with tasks including shopping and fetching medications, if they are no longer able to go out.

To find out more, email nailseahelpers@yahoo.com or visit Nailsea COVID-19 Help Group or Clevedon Community Covid19 Mutual on Facebook.

