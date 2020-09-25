Nailsea homes will set new benchmark, says council

An image of what the new homes could look like. Archant

More than 50 homes could be built on the edge of Nailsea and set a benchmark for responding to the climate crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council has submitted plans for public open space south of The Uplands after securing a £557,000 grant from Homes England.

If it goes ahead, the site will be free of mains gas, with all the properties fitted with all-electric direct heating, air source heat pumps for hot water and solar panels.

The plans say: “The programme aim is to provide a residential development in a manner which both maximises potential to provide new homes, whilst respecting the local surroundings.

“Responding to local housing demand within the context of the climate crisis, the aim is to provide a benchmark for other future sites in the local area and across North Somerset as a whole.

“The proposed includes 54 new semi-detached and terraced houses.”

A fifth of the 2.5-hectare site is woodland. Only four of the 98 trees would be removed and another 166 would be planted.

The Homes England grant requires 30 per cent of the homes to be affordable and for the development to be delivered at pace, using modern methods of construction.

The fate of the application will be decided by North Somerset Council.