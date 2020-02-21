Advanced search

Greta Thunberg opposes Bristol Airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 16:35 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 21 February 2020

File---Picture taken Jan.21, 2020 shows Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

File---Picture taken Jan.21, 2020 shows Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg has added her support to North Somerset council's decision to throw out Bristol Airport's controversial expansion plans.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Thunberg retweeted a message from Bristol-based environmental scientist Alex Morss, which read: "Wow!!! Bristol Airport expansion has just been REFUSED by North Somerset councillors. They voted 18-7 (1 abstained) essentially that economic gain does not outweigh catastrophic environmental impacts including climate change. A victory for climate justice over dinosaur economics."

Professor John Adams of the Stop Bristol Airport Expansion campaign said it was wonderful to have the teenager's support.

