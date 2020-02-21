Greta Thunberg opposes Bristol Airport expansion plans

File---Picture taken Jan.21, 2020 shows Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg has added her support to North Somerset council's decision to throw out Bristol Airport's controversial expansion plans.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Thunberg retweeted a message from Bristol-based environmental scientist Alex Morss, which read: "Wow!!! Bristol Airport expansion has just been REFUSED by North Somerset councillors. They voted 18-7 (1 abstained) essentially that economic gain does not outweigh catastrophic environmental impacts including climate change. A victory for climate justice over dinosaur economics."

Professor John Adams of the Stop Bristol Airport Expansion campaign said it was wonderful to have the teenager's support.