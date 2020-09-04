Grant for Nailsea Active to help people stay fit and well

Helen Todd (social prescriber for Tyntesfield Medical Group), Lawrie Lewis (executive manager for Tyntesfield Medical Group) and Glen Schmidt (Nailsea Active lead). Archant

Nailsea Community Croup has been awarded a grant to encourage more people to stay fit and active during the pandemic.

Volunteer Glen Schmidt provided a range of free activities including live yoga, quizzes and fitness classes on the community group’s Facebook page during lockdown to enable people to stay physically and mentally active.

He also began producing podcasts by interviewing organisers of clubs and activity groups in the town to show people how they could get involved and what to expect when attending for the first time.

The podcasts were a success, with more than 1,700 downloads. Hundreds of people now follow Nailsea Active on Facebook and share walking running and cycle routes and clubs also post information about open days and events.

Tyntesfield Medical Group has awarded the group a grant to enable Glen to develop Nailsea Active over the next six months so it covers clubs operating across nearby towns and villages including Backwell and Long Ashton.

Lawrie Lewis, executive manager for Tyntesfield Medical Group, said: “Individuals improving and maintaining good physical and mental health is one of the most important things they can do to prevent the onset and worsening of so many chronic and debilitating health conditions.

“The work of volunteers in the community to support others during lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has been amazing and we really want to be part of a positive legacy that will remain for the benefit of the communities health long after Covid-19 has been eradicated.

“Failure to support this initiative would have been a lost opportunity for us to inspire everyone to improve their health, both mental and physical.”

The main focus will be on the growing interaction between the Nailsea Active Facebook group as well a developing a dedicated website.

Glen said: “We are extremely grateful for all of the support from the Tyntesfield Medical Group throughout the Covid crisis and even more so for the grant they have now provided. The funding will allow us to develop Nailsea Active in the hope that we can help inspire as many residents as possible across Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton to find something that helps them stay both mentally and physically active.”

To find out more about the group, log on to www.facebook.com/groups/186027266100867