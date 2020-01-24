Funds to tackle poor-quality housing

North Somerset Council has been given a £9,000 boost in its efforts to tackle poor-quality housing in the private rental sector.

The money comes as part of a £4million fund shared among 100 councils from the Government's Private Rented Sector Innovation and Enforcement Fund.

The scheme was set up to support projects that reward 'good' landlords and take action against those who break the law.

The budget will be put to use in areas such as central Weston, which was declared an 'action area' by the authority.

Leader of North Somerset Council, Don Davies, said: "Many landlords provide quality rental accommodation, but our message for landlords is clear - make sure your accommodation is safe and well managed.

"We will not hesitate to take action."

More support for landlords and tenants can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/housing.