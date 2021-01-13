News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Sports teams raise thousands for children's hospice

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM January 13, 2021   
Gordano under 13 team

Members of the under 13s team with the money they have raised for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Gordano Football Rugby Club

Rugby players from North Somerset have been competing against each other by running, cycling and walking as far as they can to raise money for a children’s charity. 

Gordano Sharks under 13s squad, along with their coaches and families, covered around 6,200km over 25 days raising more than £11,200 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall. 

The dedicated players also took part in the Santas on the Run goes freestyle event to raise money for the cause. 

During the challenge, they received messages of support and encouragement from Lee Mears - former England rugby union player - Joe Joyce, from Bristol Bears, and Simi Pam and Phoebe Murray, Bristol Bears Women, which really spurred them on. 

The teams, from Gordano Rugby Football Club in Portbury, also received a personal video message from rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson who congratulated them on raising so much money for the hospice. 

You can still sponsor the team by logging on to www.justgiving.com/team/GordanoSharks 

