Students raise £2,500 for deafness charity in support of teacher

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 February 2020

Rory Moir, Ros Hannam, Ellie Coller and Harri Battista, who organised a non-uniform day for charity. Picture: Gordano School

Gordano School

Students in Portishead threw themselves into a day of fundraising for the National Deaf Children's Society (NDCS) this month.

Ros Hannam and Lola. Picture: Gordano SchoolRos Hannam and Lola. Picture: Gordano School

The non-uniform day was inspired by student Ellie Coller, who wanted to support the charity which helped her teacher Ros Hannam when she discovered her baby was born profoundly deaf.

Ellie convinced Gordano School to raise money for NDCS as a way of giving back to someone who has helped 'so much on her educational journey' after learning about baby Lola.

The event at the school raised more than £2,500 for the charity on February 7.

Ellie Coller said: "When I heard about Ros' baby my mind was made up.

"We just wanted to show support for someone who has already helped us so much on our educational journey so far."

Fundraising activities included a Soak The Teacher event, children were taught basic sign language and were encouraged to chat to the school's British Sign Language group about NDCS.

Teacher Ros Hannam said: "I was touched beyond words when the students told me they wanted to raise funds for the National Deaf Children's Society because of Lola.

"They are a fantastic group of students and I know the money they raise will be put to very good use, supporting families just like mine."

The NDCS was founded in 1944 and provides information, advice and support for deaf children and their families, as well as young people.

NDCS events fundraising team member Claire Lubbock said: "I want to say a huge thank you to Ellie and all the wonderful students and staff at Gordano School.

"We are so grateful for all your efforts on our behalf, and I hope you all had really great day and gained more awareness about deafness in the process."

Later this year, the school will hold an assembly to highlight the ways to support deaf children and their families in the area.

At the assembly, 10 students from the school's sign language lunchtime club will perform a rendition of singer Labi Siffre's song Something Inside So Strong in sign language.

A group of Gordano students will also introduce sign language classes to pupils at a primary school in the area.

