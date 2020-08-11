Pupils’ poems, letters and pictures bring joy to care home residents
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 August 2020
Gordano School
Gordano School pupils have been writing poems, letters and drawing pictures to help put a smile on care home residents’ faces.
The school teamed up with Bristol charity Alive to encourage students to connect with those living in care in Portishead.
Alive specialises in enriching older people’s lives in care, and chief executive Isobel Jones said knowing the pupils at Gordano school have been thinking about them has ‘really helped’ during the pandemic.
She added: “There has been a real mixture of responses from the pupils, from beautiful drawings to heartfelt poems on their experiences of lockdown. It is very evident they understand what older people are going through.”
The deputy head pastoral at the school added bringing the generations together is ‘incredibly valuable’.
To post pictures and letters to care homes over the summer, place them in the Alive box at Waitrose in Portishead.
