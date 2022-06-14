Liam Fox shows Portishead pupils around Westminster

Students from Gordano School were welcomed to the Houses of Parliament by North Somerset MP, Liam Fox, today (June 13).

The Portishead pupils also posed alongside Dr Fox outside 10 Downing Street.

North Somerset's MP organised the trip, which featured guided tours around both the House of Commons and House of Lords, to ensure young people in the region get an inside view of how British democracy operates.

He said: "It is so important that schools in North Somerset come and visit parliament, especially before all the restoration work begins.

"It is the heart of our democracy and will give the students a real insight into how Parliament operates."

Dr Fox added: "Any other schools that would like to come and visit us, please do get in touch."