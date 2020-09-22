Students and staff self-isolate after Portishead school confirms coronavirus case

Forty-one pupils and two members of staff have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed Covid-19 case at Gordano School in Portishead.

As a precautionary measure, the students in year seven and two members of staff, will be self-isolating until October 5 following the positive test on Monday.

The school, in St Mary’s Road, has deep cleaned a number of locations to ensure there is no risk of infection transfer on surfaces and all staff who have been in close contact with the person who tested positive have been notified and been advised to self-isolate.

Gordano School’s headteacher and school leaders are working with NHS Test and Trace to put measures in place to limit spread of the infection following the single confirmed case of Covid-19.

Headteacher, Tom Inman, said: “Following advice from the Department of Education, we have asked people who have been in close contact with the young person who has tested positive for coronavirus to self-isolate.

“A number of schools in the area have seen confirmed cases in recent days, and being such a large school, it was a very real possibility of a positive test within our school community.

“We already have significant measures in place to implement social distancing and infection prevention.

“We will continue to keep parents informed and we’re working with the families of the students who have been asked to self-isolate to ensure they have access to a comprehensive remote-learning programme.”

The Times has previously reported on a case of coronavirus confirmed at Nailsea School last week, where students in year eight and a number of pupils in year nine who use the Long Ashton coach have been asked to isolate until Friday.

Chief executive of the Lighthouse Schools Partnership, Gary Lewis, of which Gordano School is a part of, said: “The school and trust has had excellent support and very clear guidance from the Health Protection Team and North Somerset Council.

“We are confident that strong measures to limit the outbreak were put in place within hours of this case being confirmed. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and communicate clearly with parents and pupils.”

For the latest information on symptoms and booking a test, logon to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus