Gordano Leg Club will no longer run

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:10 PM November 9, 2021
The first session of the Gordano Valley Leg Club.

The club has carried out more than 2,000 treatments - Credit: Archant

A community group set up to help people suffering from leg injuries has announced it will not be able to continue.

The Gordano Valley Leg Club was founded in 2016 by Ellie Lindsay and helped 170 members by carrying out 2,631 treatments.

However, Mendip Vale group of surgeries has told the group that it can no longer provide nurses and has changed the way they treat leg ulcers within its practice.

A spokesman said: "It was set up as a social club to offer support and treatment for leg ulcer sufferers whilst allowing them to meet like-minded people, enjoying refreshments, live music and free food given to us by Tesco as part of their fare share scheme.

"We would sincerely like to thank all our volunteers who selflessly gave up their time to support the club as well as the many organisations who donated money to help us to fund the church hall.

"We are in the process of redistributing our club funds to help the community."

