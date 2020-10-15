Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club launches art competition

People are being encouraged to take part in an art competition run by Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club.

Paintings and drawings of any subject, including nature, architecture and animals, can be submitted in three classes; for children up to 10 years of age, youths aged 11 to 18 and adults.

Entries will be placed into two entry classes to be judged separately – pencil drawings and paintings, which must be submitted as images taken on a mobile phone or other electronic device.

Competition winners will have their original entries framed, to a maximum size of A3, and receive a certificate and cup prize.

Presentations will be advised towards the end of November, dependent on coronavirus restrictions at the time.

Closing date for entries is December 5, with the announcement of winners and presentations on December 19.

To submit a competition entry, email artproject@gordanobreakfaastrotary.org