Rotary donates funds to aid life-saving work

Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club has donated £1,500 to The Jessie May Trust, St Peter’s Hospice and Ebenezer Clinic.

The Ebenezer Clinic in Swaziland, in Southern Africa, will spend the funds to help its nurse conduct temperature checks on coronavirus patients.

Club member David Tyers said: “There is an urgent need to do coronavirus temperature checks on patients before they enter the clinic, but there is nowhere to do that. The donation means the clinic can now build a structure to house the nurse doing the screening.”

The club, which was formed in 2015, has 20 members and meets twice a month.

Roger Alan from Jessie May Trust said: “We would like to say a massive thanks to the rotary for this wonderful donation and for supporting us for the past two years.”

To join the club’s Zoom meetings on Mondays, contact Bernd Langheim at rotarybc2015@gmail.com