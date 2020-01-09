Golf club donates to hospice in memory of former member

Dave McGovern presenting the donation to Weston Hospicecare's Sue Harding and Mark Flower. Archant

Clevedon Golf Club has donated to Weston Hospicecare in memory of a valued long-time club member who was cared for by the hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A cheque for £500 was presented to Weston Hospicecare in memory of Simon Cannell, a member of the golf club who will be sadly missed by many.

Dave McGovern presented the cheque following his 'captain's year' at the club where a number of fundraising events and activities were held to raise money for the hospice's vital work.

Weston Hospicecare's director of fundraising, Mark Flower, said: "We are delighted and grateful that Dave and Clevedon Golf Club have decided to make this generous donation to the hospice."

He added: "We very much rely on the support of the local community and businesses to help fund our free care."

Weston Hospicecare, which is based in Uphill, provides support for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.