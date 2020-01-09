Advanced search

Golf club donates to hospice in memory of former member

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2020

Dave McGovern presenting the donation to Weston Hospicecare's Sue Harding and Mark Flower.

Dave McGovern presenting the donation to Weston Hospicecare's Sue Harding and Mark Flower.

Archant

Clevedon Golf Club has donated to Weston Hospicecare in memory of a valued long-time club member who was cared for by the hospice.

A cheque for £500 was presented to Weston Hospicecare in memory of Simon Cannell, a member of the golf club who will be sadly missed by many.

Dave McGovern presented the cheque following his 'captain's year' at the club where a number of fundraising events and activities were held to raise money for the hospice's vital work.

Weston Hospicecare's director of fundraising, Mark Flower, said: "We are delighted and grateful that Dave and Clevedon Golf Club have decided to make this generous donation to the hospice."

He added: "We very much rely on the support of the local community and businesses to help fund our free care."

Weston Hospicecare, which is based in Uphill, provides support for people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Most Read

Crash causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled

Designs of Chestnut Park Primary School have been published by Willmott Dixon. Picture: SHANE DEAN

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Airport link road set for overnight closures

Two link roads to Bristol Aiport will close overnight next week. Picture: BBC LDRS

Work on underground cables starts in Nailsea

Part of the line will go underground, while old pylons will be replaced with T-pylons.

Clevedon Town suffer a late defeat to slip down table as Buckland rivals bank points

Syd Camper on the ball for Clevedon (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Honours end even in Nailsea derby as mid-table rivals battle to goalless stalemate

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden)

Golf club donates to hospice in memory of former member

Dave McGovern presenting the donation to Weston Hospicecare's Sue Harding and Mark Flower.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists