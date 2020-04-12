Global donates thousands of pounds to Springboard Opportunity Group

Springboard Opportunity Group to receive £47,000

A national charity has donated £47,000 to Springboard Opportunity Group.

Springboard Opportunity Group, based in Clevedon, will benefit from Global’s Make Some Noise campaign which will go towards a new speech and language therapist from September 2020.

Springboard is a community-based charity that supports children under five with additional needs and disabilities, and their families, across North Somerset.

The charity’s chief execituve Joanne Harris said: “This grant will make such a difference to our charity, especially in these difficult times when we don’t know where our money is coming from.

“The grant will take so much pressure off and the families we support will so appreciate it.

“I can’t thank you enough. We need some good news right now and that was wonderful.”