Glastonbury 2022 tickets resale: What you need to know

The Glastonbury Festival returns this summer after three years away.

After a scorching event in 2019, Covid struck, cancelling the Somerset festival in 2020 and 2021.

But it is back this year, running at Worthy Farm in Pilton from June 22 to 26.

Headliners on the Pyramid Stage this year are Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, while the Sunday afternoon legend slot will be filled by Diana Ross.

But what if you don't have tickets? They sold out in record time for 2020 - and most have held them over for the big return.

Most, but not ALL.

And this week will be the final chance for hopefuls to get their hands on a golden ticket, and join more than 200,000 others in those fields this summer.

The few remaining coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on Thursday (March 24), with any general admission tickets left up for grabs from 9am on Sunday (March 27).

Here are five things you should know before trying to secure a ticket, according to ticket seller, SeeTickets:

Do I need to be registered to book tickets for Glastonbury Festival?

Everyone you are booking a ticket for must be registered. If you are not registered, registration closes at 5pm today (March 21) and will not reopen until after the resale. You can register at www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk

If you are already registered, you can use your existing registration number and do not need to re-register. See Tickets advises people to check their details online prior to registration closing, in case they need to provide any new details.

All tickets for the festival are individually personalised to the named ticket holder and are strictly non-transferable.

When do re-sale tickets go on sale, and where can I buy them?

Coach & Ticket Packages go on sale 6pm on Thursday (March 24). General admission tickets will go on sale 9am on Sunday (March 27).

Tickets go on sale ONLY at glastonbury.seetickets.com. Only See Tickets are authorised to sell tickets for Glastonbury Festival. No other site or agency will be allocated tickets.

How much do tickets cost and which cards are accepted?

Tickets cost £280 + £5 booking per person. Secure delivery of general admission tickets is charged at £9.30 postage per order. (Coach package e-Ticket delivery is £2.50 per order). UK Tickets can now be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit cards. International Tickets can only be bought by Visa Credit Card or Mastercard Credit Card.

Can I book a Campervan, Tipi, Worthy View, Sticklinch or Car Park ticket?

Car park tickets will be available during the general admission resale on Sunday. Any Campervan, Tipi, Sticklinch and Worthy View cancellations will go back on sale immediately after the general admission resale at 11am, via glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Do I need to pay the full balance in the resale, or can I just pay a deposit?

The deposit scheme for 2022 is now closed. Tickets bought in the resales must be paid for in full at the time of booking.

Good luck, and see you on the farm!