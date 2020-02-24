Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

PUBLISHED: 13:12 24 February 2020

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man tried to grab an 11-year-old girl off the street on Saturday.

As the girl was making her way to a park near her home in Garstons Close, in Backwell, a man got out of a van and tried to grab her.

The girl ran off and alerted her parents, and the man got back into his van and drove away.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "Officers have attended to provide reassurance, to speak to the girl and also to seek information from other people who live in the cul-de-sac to piece together what has happened.

"Anyone who lives in the area who has information to help our enquiries is asked to contact us, quoting log number 530 of 22/02."

