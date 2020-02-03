Video

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer. Scott Jones

A Portishead pupil has reached the second live show of The Greatest Dancer.

George Jones, aged 15 and of Gordano School, is the youngest member of Bristol dance group Dark Angels, which has reached this stage in the competition.

The Greatest Dancer is broadcast on BBC One and offers acts a chance to win £50,000, and to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dark Angels needed 75 per cent of the audience vote to get through to the next stage of the competition on Saturday night's first live show.

The group secured 92.1 per cent of the vote.

George's father, Scott Jones, said: "On Saturday the group scored in the 90s, which was really good, considering they had a difficult subject to take-on, the Houses of Commons.

"George is very positive and confident going forward in the competition this week."

The Greatest Dancer will air on BBC One on Saturday at 7.10pm.