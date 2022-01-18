News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Geocaching added to Nailsea Heritage Trail

Nailsea heritage trail NTC

People can now find a geocaching route for the Nailsea Heritage Trail - Credit: Nailsea Town Council

Nailsea's new heritage trail now has a tech-driven counterpart after a geocaching route was added.

Nailsea Town Council launched the Heritage Trail last month and were later contacted by local geocacher Bob Selby, who asked them if he could create a route incorporating the trail.

"The council was encouraged to see their residents making the heritage trail their own, and thought incorporating geocaching, would help connect more residents with the town’s history," said a spokesperson.

The Heritage Trail has 10 sites dotted around the town, each marked with a Nailsea Pennant Stone plinth, an information board, and a QR code that allows access to more content.

Unlike traditional geocaching, there is no physical cache to find at the plinths; you follow the trail through an app on your phone; answering questions from each board to move on.

The geo circuit starts at Clevedon Road car park and then visits; The Glassworks, Coates Brewery, Nowhere Woods, Morgan's Hill, and The Tithe Barn. For traditional geocachers' there is also a surprise to find on route!

For more on the trail, log on to www.nailseatown.com/heritage-trail. You can access the geocaching element of the trail by using the Adventure Lab App, via www.geocaching.com/sites/adventure-lab/en.

"We love hearing feedback from our residents and are thrilled to see the Heritage Trail has had a positive uptake in the town and are looking forward to seeing more and more people use it," the spokesperson added.

Nailsea News

