Long-standing Clevedon gift store transformed under new owners

Published: 2:00 PM July 23, 2021

Gems of Clevedon has reopened under new management. - Credit: Gems of Clevedon

The latest owners of a long-standing gift shop in Clevedon have celebrated a successful opening, with customers shocked at its transformation.

Gems Of Clevedon, in Hill Street, belonged to Bob and Gemma Hughes for 27 years before they handed the keys over to Trudi Richards and Caroline Penney.

The former owners have retired and wish the new owners a successful tenure.

Former Gems owners, Gemma and Bob Hughes were delighted that the store's name would remain. - Credit: Bob Hughes

They told the Times: "Due to health problems, we made the heartfelt decision to sell up and retire after owning Gems for more than 27 years.

"To our delight, the buyers of the premises wanted to carry on the business and continue the name of Gems, and this made things so much easier to bear.

"We have been following the progress of the refurbishment and it looks fantastic.

"We wish Trudi and Caroline all the very best with their new adventure."

Customers have been shocked at Gems' interior transformation. - Credit: Trudi Richards

Both new owners do not have experience in retail but were keen to keep the store's name.

Trudi, who previously worked in the building trade, said: "‘I wanted to do something girly.

"I have been surrounded by chaps and dust for 33 years - it is nice to just twirl around in a dress instead of climbing up scaffold."

The store was closed for six weeks for refurbishments, reopening on July 16 with a minimalistic look.

Caroline said: "I will admit that I never thought of being a shopkeeper but I was getting slightly itchy feet after 20 years as a a paediatric physiotherapist for the NHS.

"This was such a great opportunity."

A range of sustainable products will be on offer in the revamped store - ranging from recycled toys, rugs and wrapping paper.

Trudi and Caroline have introduced a range of sustainable products in Gems. - Credit: Trudi Richards

Since opening, Mrs Richards told the Times that the opening has gone smoother than she thought it would.

She said: "It has gone really well, we are dead chuffed with things.

"Everything has gone to plan, and beyond.

"Our customers have given us some really available feedback and positive comments. They seem to be liking the set-up and some have told me 'we did not know there was so much space before."

For updates on Gems and its stock, follow its Instagram page @GemsOfClevedon2021