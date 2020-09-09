Advanced search

Gardeners wanted for community project in Nailsea

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 September 2020

A community group is looking for gardeners to plant vegetables and herbs in Nailsea.

Members of the Nailsea Shedders group built two new garden beds for Transition Town Nailsea (TTN) at the Link Road.

The group was unable to plant anything before Covid-19 hit, but a local family came to the rescue and planted donated vegetables and flowers.

Transition Town Nailsea is hoping to plant soft fruit, herbs and vegetables in the community garden during the autumn.

Anyone interested in helping out, can call the group on 07508 381731.

Transition Town Nailsea aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels and helps people to become more self-sufficient.

The group is also keen to revive the history of Nailsea as an apple growing and cider producing area and it has organised a number of projects including Nailsea Community Apple Day, the annual wassail, seed swaps and orchard planting.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon girls get new season underway in style

Clevedon United under-eight girls face the camera

Clevedon Town beaten by Bridgwater rivals

Archie Ferris heads for goal as Clevedon Town take on Bridgwater (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Clevedon old boy Lopata now living the Premier League dream with Sheffield United

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Rhys Jones leads tributes to “greatest bowler” Bryant,

David Bryant with his Clevedon Bowls Club partner of 29 years David Rhys Jones. Picture: David Rhys Jones.

Historic buildings feature in Heritage Open Days festival

The Blakehay Theatre.