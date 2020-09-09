Gardeners wanted for community project in Nailsea

A community group is looking for gardeners to plant vegetables and herbs in Nailsea.

Members of the Nailsea Shedders group built two new garden beds for Transition Town Nailsea (TTN) at the Link Road.

The group was unable to plant anything before Covid-19 hit, but a local family came to the rescue and planted donated vegetables and flowers.

Transition Town Nailsea is hoping to plant soft fruit, herbs and vegetables in the community garden during the autumn.

Anyone interested in helping out, can call the group on 07508 381731.

Transition Town Nailsea aims to reduce the use of fossil fuels and helps people to become more self-sufficient.

The group is also keen to revive the history of Nailsea as an apple growing and cider producing area and it has organised a number of projects including Nailsea Community Apple Day, the annual wassail, seed swaps and orchard planting.