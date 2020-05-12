Pictures: North Somerset celebrates VE Day

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury Archant

Revellers across North Somerset celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

Friday marked the day the guns fell silent in Europe, ending six years of conflict across the continent.

Sadly, national and district plans to mark the milestone anniversary due to take place over the weekend were postponed until the VJ Day (Victory over Japan) celebrations in August, or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

However, this did not stop people from across the district celebrating the Allies’ victory over the Axis in Europe, while observing social distancing rules.

The residents of Greenhill Close in Nailsea and Ridge Close in Portishead came together to have socially distanced street parties.

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

While revellers in Congresbury got into the Blitz spirit with partygoers dressing in 40s-style clothing and a display of classic cars from the era.

VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury VE Day in Congresbury. Picture: Love Congresbury

The residents of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston The residents of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston

The residents of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston The residents of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston

The resdients of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston The resdients of Ridge Close in Portishead threw a scoially distanced street party. Picture: Liz Aston

The residents of Greenhill Close in Nailsea had a socially distanced street party. Picture: Tracey Nelson The residents of Greenhill Close in Nailsea had a socially distanced street party. Picture: Tracey Nelson