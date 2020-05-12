Pictures: North Somerset celebrates VE Day
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 12 May 2020
Archant
Revellers across North Somerset celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day at home.
Friday marked the day the guns fell silent in Europe, ending six years of conflict across the continent.
Sadly, national and district plans to mark the milestone anniversary due to take place over the weekend were postponed until the VJ Day (Victory over Japan) celebrations in August, or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, this did not stop people from across the district celebrating the Allies’ victory over the Axis in Europe, while observing social distancing rules.
The residents of Greenhill Close in Nailsea and Ridge Close in Portishead came together to have socially distanced street parties.
While revellers in Congresbury got into the Blitz spirit with partygoers dressing in 40s-style clothing and a display of classic cars from the era.
