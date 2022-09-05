Future of day care in Portishead under threat

A 40-year-old day care centre is under threat of closure if more guests are not found.

Portishead Jubilee Day Care Centre is a voluntary group that has been running a once-a-week activity days at the Jubilee Hall in Portishead’s Sale Road since the 1980s.

It’s a facility for people who may be socially isolated and would like some company, including those who are physically and mentally challenged.

Guests are picked up from their homes by private car to meet with others in a friendly environment where activities include games, quizzes and sing-a-longs, a hot two-course meal is also provided.

The sessions, which take place every Monday from 10am to 2.30pm, are supervised by volunteers to allow carers to choose whether they join in or have some time to themselves.

The cost for each session is just £10 per person to cover basic costs.

For more details call Mike Burt on 01275 847857.