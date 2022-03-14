Clevedon Library set for transformation after successful funding bid

Clevedon Library is set to benefit from funding which will 'transform' the space into a community hub.

North Somerset Council has announced its successful bid to secure a £200,000 grant from the government to fund the library's future at the site on Old Church Road for the next 10 years.

Improvements to the library will include a new multi-purpose meeting space, toilet upgrades, improvements to accessibility, reduction in its carbon footprint and self-service technology to allow customers to use the library outside of opening hours.

The council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "This investment in the library is great news for Clevedon and its residents.

"It secures the building's future at its current site and will enable us to develop it as a community hub by creating a more flexible library space and facilities for businesses, partners and community groups to meet.

"Installing self-service technology has proved successful at other libraries and we should see an increase in use as customers will be able to access the library out of hours."

Arts Council funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports has provided £215,900 as part of the Libraries Improvement Fund which is aimed at upgrading existing library services in England.

The council will also match the fund with £18,342 and in kind contributions.

Cllr Solomon added: "As well as improving community access, the funding will help us lower our carbon footprint on site. Replacing the lighting and heating with low-carbon alternatives, along with works to the roof and insulation, will make the building more environmentally sustainable.

"I’d like to congratulate everyone involved, particularly the library service, in securing this funding - I realise the time and hard work that goes into such a bid, so thank you and well done."

The funding is part of the government's Cultural Investment Fund which will see £48million distributed to galleries, museums and other cultural venues across the country.

Clevedon Town Council also supported the district council in its bid for the funding.

Town council chairman, Cllr Judith West, said: "We are proud to be working in partnership with the library service and many local organisations and community groups to make this building a much more active hub of community activity."

The improvement works are set to start in the summer.