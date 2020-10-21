Furloughed chef called Cook creates new business in Clevedon during lockdown

A young savoury chef from Clevedon taught himself new skills and began designing his own desserts while furloughed.

Mike Cook, aged 28, normally works full time as a restaurant savoury chef. He was inspired to learn how to make desserts during lockdown, after noticing people were doing well selling brownies and cup cakes on social media.

Rather than feel down at being away from his restaurant job, he decided to remain positive and turned his cooking skills and creative imagination into a small business he calls Mike’s Patisserie.

Mike said: “I wasn’t able to do much at home and used this as an opportunity to keep busy and teach myself new skills.

“I wanted to make something positive out of a bad situation. Without being furloughed I wouldn’t have had the time to do all this.”

It was while working part time in a kitchen when studying music production at university, that Mike realised his interest in cooking.

After looking at his options, Mike changed his career path and has now been working in the food industry for two years.

Mike added: “I always make food and desserts at home; I enjoy feeding my family and thinking of things to make and design.

“When I was furloughed, I thought I would venture more into the pastry/dessert side of things. I came up with lots of ideas and thought about selling them.”

The self-taught patisserie chef started his mini business by making and delivering patisserie treats in Clevedon and the surrounding areas of North Somerset.

Mike added: “I saw people selling brownies and cup cakes on social media and they were doing well, and I noticed a gap in the market for French-style patisserie.

“I taught myself everything at home, I also make birthday and celebration cakes.

“I get a lot of positive feedback and good reviews, now summer is over there are new choices, with a Halloween special and a festive menu.”

You can see more of Mike’s creative designs, or place an order via his website mikespatisserie.co.uk