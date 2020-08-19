Advanced search

Funnel cloud forms over Bristol Channel near Portishead

PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 August 2020

Jim Heber spotted a funnel cloud spinning over the Bristol Channel near Portishead. Picture: Jim Heber

Jim Heber spotted a funnel cloud spinning over the Bristol Channel near Portishead. Picture: Jim Heber

Jim Heber

A tornado-like funnel cloud was spotted spinning over the Bristol Channel near Portishead at the weekend.

Times’ reader Jim Heber sent in a picture of the rare event taken from Bruton Avenue on Sunday at around 4pm.

Other water enthusiasts spotted the cloud over the estuary off Redcliffe Bay at around 4.25pm.

On social media, Russ Turner, who witnessed the event, said a big funnel cloud formed followed by a smaller one later in the day, as the thunder storm moved away from the area.

According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, or tuba, are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it.

When they do reach the ground, they become a tornado.

The UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, but the Met Office adds that it is ‘very rare’ that they are strong enough to cause any significant damage.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men injured in Portishead stabbing

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Car crashes into travel centre in Clevedon

Damaged window after car crash

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Two men injured in Portishead stabbing

Virtual high street set to launch next week

North Somerset Council to launch virtual high street to support businesses after pandemic. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Challenge to special school site expected to fail

Brookfield Walk campaigner Jakobus Van Blerk with North Somerset MP Liam Fox.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Car crashes into travel centre in Clevedon

Damaged window after car crash

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Non-league football clubs continue to wait for fans go-ahead

Everyone Active gym at Everyone Active Stadium.

Seasiders show improved form against Taunton, Nailsea rivals in pre-season

Action from Clevedon Town's friendly against Taunton Town (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Solle and Barnard come out on top of Somerset Bowls open pairs event at Clevedon

Somerset Open Pairs winners John Stolle and Simon Barnard. Picture: David-Rhys Jones

Win two Roof-tour tickets for Curzon Cinema

Helmsman retires from RNLI after two decades of saving lives at sea

Jake Scott. Picture: RNLI Portishead