Funnel cloud forms over Bristol Channel near Portishead
PUBLISHED: 16:33 19 August 2020
Jim Heber
A tornado-like funnel cloud was spotted spinning over the Bristol Channel near Portishead at the weekend.
Times’ reader Jim Heber sent in a picture of the rare event taken from Bruton Avenue on Sunday at around 4pm.
Other water enthusiasts spotted the cloud over the estuary off Redcliffe Bay at around 4.25pm.
On social media, Russ Turner, who witnessed the event, said a big funnel cloud formed followed by a smaller one later in the day, as the thunder storm moved away from the area.
According to the Met Office, funnel clouds, or tuba, are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it.
When they do reach the ground, they become a tornado.
The UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, but the Met Office adds that it is ‘very rare’ that they are strong enough to cause any significant damage.
