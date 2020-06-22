Masons donate to neo-natal unit after fundraising concert
PUBLISHED: 09:19 22 June 2020
Singers and musicians from across North Somerset raised thousands of pounds for a neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) with a charity concert.
Mike Pope, from Nailsea, organised the Thank You NICU concert on February 29 to raise money for the NICU at Southmead Hospital which treated his granddaughter, Halle Brindle. Halle was born weighing just 1lb 9ozs and spent nine weeks in Southmead Hospital’s NICU.
Mike organised the concert at Tickenham Village Hall to say thank you to staff for the care and support they gave to Halle and her family.
Southmead Hospital’s NICU was the chosen charity of Steve Chapman, worshipful master of The Lodge of Agriculture Masons from Yatton.
Steve’s wife Jane is friends with Halle’s mum Sam, and the lodge, instead of making an individual donation to the NICU, chose to add £1,000 to the amount raised from the concert, making a total of more than £5,000.
