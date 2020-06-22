Advanced search

Masons donate to neo-natal unit after fundraising concert

PUBLISHED: 09:19 22 June 2020

Steve Chapman handing the money over to Mike and Jill Pope and Sam and Andy Brindle.

Steve Chapman handing the money over to Mike and Jill Pope and Sam and Andy Brindle.

Archant

Singers and musicians from across North Somerset raised thousands of pounds for a neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) with a charity concert.

Mike Pope, from Nailsea, organised the Thank You NICU concert on February 29 to raise money for the NICU at Southmead Hospital which treated his granddaughter, Halle Brindle. Halle was born weighing just 1lb 9ozs and spent nine weeks in Southmead Hospital’s NICU.

Mike organised the concert at Tickenham Village Hall to say thank you to staff for the care and support they gave to Halle and her family.

Southmead Hospital’s NICU was the chosen charity of Steve Chapman, worshipful master of The Lodge of Agriculture Masons from Yatton.

Steve’s wife Jane is friends with Halle’s mum Sam, and the lodge, instead of making an individual donation to the NICU, chose to add £1,000 to the amount raised from the concert, making a total of more than £5,000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Church creates private prayer spaces

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Former teacher who served in World War Two dies aged 98

Ronald Wright died aged 98. Picture: Mary Ratcliffe

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Church creates private prayer spaces

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Former teacher who served in World War Two dies aged 98

Ronald Wright died aged 98. Picture: Mary Ratcliffe

Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Masons donate to neo-natal unit after fundraising concert

Steve Chapman handing the money over to Mike and Jill Pope and Sam and Andy Brindle.

Clevedon Town boss Bell making plans for new term

Clevedon Town boss Micky Bell looks on from the dugout

Church creates private prayer spaces

Clevedon Baptist Church.
Drive 24