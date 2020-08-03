Fundraiser completes run every day for a year in aid of children’s hospice

A fundraiser has completed a 5km run every day for the past year for a children’s hospice in memory of his sister.

Former Weston resident, Jack Buncombe, ran his 365th 5km on Friday to raise funds for Children’s Hospice South West which helped to care for his sister Rosie.

Jack said: “I’ve run every day from August 1st 2019 for a year - including on birthdays, Christmas, after nights out, etc.

“Some days it even has been more than 5km because I was also training for some long-distance events.

“My total mileage is currently is 1,367 miles.”

Jack took on this extraordinary challenge in memory of his sister Rosie and to thank CHSW for the support they gave to his family.

Rosie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a rare form of bone cancer – in 2000. She started chemotherapy, but the tumour grew and she had to have her leg amputated.

Jack said: “After the chemotherapy was ceased, we were notified of CHSW which provides hospice care for life-limited children and their families from the South West of England.

“We all spent Rosie’s final days at Little Bridge House, a hospice of theirs in North Devon.”

Jack says he has fond memories of his time spent at the hospice.

He added: “These days were spent in comfort and with joy, and Rosie was surrounded by people that loved her the most.

“She sadly left us at Little Bridge House in 2001, at the age of eight.

“Some of my strongest memories were playing and jumping around in the soft play area, creating papier mache art in the crafts room with my sister, and cycling around the gardens of Little Bridge House on the various bikes stored in the bike shed – this probably explains why I love cycling and being active nowadays.

“CHSW is a fantastic and critical charity. Not only did they provide outstanding end-of-life care for Rosie, they also supported us through this and consoled us after Rosie’s passing.

“I cannot state how much we owe to CHSW. Rosie died when I was five years old, but she is always in my life. She is the bravest person I know and my greatest hero.”

To sponsor Jack and support the hospice, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jack-buncombe-2019