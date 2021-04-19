£350k funds for North Somerset projects opens

Published: 4:00 PM April 19, 2021

North Somerset groups are invited to apply for up to £20,000 each to improve health and wellbeing in North Somerset as we exit lockdown.

The North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) Fund, held with Quartet Community Foundation, provides funding in perpetuity to support local health and wellbeing, as well as educating healthcare providers in North Somerset.

The money in the fund comes from reserves previously held by the NSCP.

This year the new NSCP Fund has more than £350,000 to award over two rounds in spring and autumn to charitable causes in North Somerset.

Grant applications need to be made before the first deadline of June 3.

Julie Newman of Quartet Community Foundation said: “The Covid crisis has exacerbated many existing inequalities but thankfully North Somerset groups have shown they can reach and support our most disadvantaged communities.

“The last round of grants went to a diverse range of groups. One, Escapeline, supports vulnerable children at risk of exploitation from county line gangs.

"Another, Vision North Somerset, is using their grant to alleviate loneliness and isolation for people suffering sight loss.

"As we emerge from the long winter lockdown this new grant round can benefit a really wide range of local projects tackling health and wellbeing in North Somerset.”

One previous grant recipient used their funds to grow their work supporting North Somerset’s young people through lockdown and beyond.

Last August the Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF) was awarded £9,189 through the NSCP Fund for Project Growth, offering outdoor workshops for at-risk young people.

The sessions in their outdoor classroom in The Orchard, Clevedon, help provide improved self-confidence and wellbeing.

One workshop focused on fitness, nutrition and mindfulness. They also enjoyed forest and survival skills, life skills such as mechanics and cooking, and took part in beach cleans.

Pearl Cross from JHF said: “This project is vital to the young people of North Somerset who are facing unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19.

"Many of our young people are isolated, disconnected and at risk of antisocial behaviour.

“The key difference the project made was that it significantly improved the self-confidence and self-esteem of young people in our community."

Deadline for applications is 2pm on June 3. To apply, log on to quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-grant