Shop Local: Popular fruit and veg specialist launches new website

Published: 4:56 PM November 19, 2020

A fruit and veg shop in Nailsea has launched a new website following a huge increase in demand.

S&R Burchills, in Colliers Walk, saw online orders increase by 32,000 per cent due to the pandemic.

Customers can choose from more than 300 products and have them delivered to their door.

Sean Burchill, owner operator of S&R Burchills, said: “The pandemic impacted people in ways we never would have imagined and thankfully we were able to adapt quickly in order to supply products to people in need.

“The demand for online shopping went through the roof and has continued to grow throughout the pandemic, and we realised that a more sufficient website was required to respond to orders.

“The new website now enables customers to explore the full range of products from the safety and comfort of their own homes and arrange delivery for a date that suits them.”

S&R Burchills has been supplying fruit and vegetables to the residents of North Somerset for more than 25 years, supporting local businesses and farmers by sourcing all of their produce from the local fruit market.

For more details, log on to burchills.co.uk.