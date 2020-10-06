Friends raise more than £3.2k for RNLI Portishead

Lauren and Tim standing outside the RNLI shop in Portishead. Picture: RNLI Portishead RNLI Portishead

Two friends have walked more than a marathon a day to raise vital funds for RNLI Portishead.

Lauren and Tim completed their challenge on October 1. Picture: RNLI Portishead Lauren and Tim completed their challenge on October 1. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Lauren Elizabeth and Tim Haysom, of Portishead, completed their challenge to walk the length of the River Thames this month.

The pair have collected more than £3,200 for the charity through 137 supporters and say they have been ‘humbled’ by people’s generosity.

Lauren and Tim set off from the source of the River Thames near Kemble, in Gloucestershire, on September 25 and finished their trek at the Thames Barrier in Charlton in south east London, on October 1.

The pair walked more than 26 miles a day to complete the challenge which spans 294km.

Lauren and Tim completed their challenge on October 1. Picture: RNLI Portishead Lauren and Tim completed their challenge on October 1. Picture: RNLI Portishead

Lauren and Tim wanted to raise £1,000 to cover a week’s work of earnings at the RNLI shop in Portishead where Lauren volunteers, as it was forced to close in the summer due to the pandemic.

The shop has since reopened and is following Government guidelines to protect customers, volunteers and staff but RNLI Portishead fundraising activities are on-hold ‘for now’.

Lauren posted an update on JustGiving after the pair completed their challenge on October 2.

She said: “Having walked for more than 45km a day for seven days, we finally reached the Thames Barrier in London.

RNLI Portishead. Picture: RNLI Portishead RNLI Portishead. Picture: RNLI Portishead

“We’ve been humbled by the generosity of both friends and strangers along the route and are immensely proud to have raised more than £3,000 for Portishead RNLI.

“It is an absolutely incredible charity staffed by brilliant and dedicated volunteers and deserves so much respect from us.”

Following Government guidelines, the lifeboat rescue service has been running and on call 24/7 since lockdown began on March 23.

Volunteers have since been called out 26 times, as of September 14, and the charity says supporting Lauren and Tim will help to save lives at sea.

A spokesman from RNLI Portishead said: “The RNLI is a charity and fundraising has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

“Many local fundraising opportunities have been lost, so this is a great way to show support for the charity and the two wonderful volunteers undertaking this massive challenge.”

To donate to the fundraiser, log-on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thamespathchallenge2020