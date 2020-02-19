Friends hold disco for mental health support service

Molly Lees, Dee Connock, Hannah Sharps and Jessica Paul who held a disco to raise funds for Second Step's North Somerset Wellbeing Service. Archant

Four friends have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which helps young people with mental health issues.

Molly Lees, Dee Connock, Hannah Sharps and Jessica Paul held organised a disco to raise cash for Second Step's North Somerset Wellbeing Service.

The friends managed to collect £535 for the cause, which they presented to the charity.

Rachel Austin, manager of Second Step, said: "This is an incredibly generous donation which will be used to improve the mental health and wellbeing of North Somerset residents."

North Somerset Wellbeing Service supports people aged 18 and over who are experiencing mental health issues.

The service offers a range of interventions including wellbeing college courses, café discussions, activities including mindfulness, creative writing, art and taster sessions of yoga and tai chi.