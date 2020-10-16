Overseas Property Spotlight: Fairytale castle with pool, cottage, gym and acres of land

The captivating castle-style chateau. Archant

A picturesque fully-furnished 10-bedroom castle-style chateau set in 50 acres of private grounds with a separate cottage, heated swimming pool with jacuzzi, and detached sports hall, nestling on a hillside surrounded by vineyards.

The stunning pool is inviting by day and lit up at night. The stunning pool is inviting by day and lit up at night.

The property is in Cambayrac, France, near the village of Sauzet and town of Luzech, in the Midi Pyrenees and provides stunning views over the Lot Valley.

The accommodation consists of a drawing room, kitchen, double bedroom and cloakroom on the ground floor, while the first floor contains a landing providing access to a balcony and spiral staircase to the pool and four bedrooms. There are another four double bedrooms including a tower room and a single on the second floor, plus a shower room.

The drawing room features leather Chesterfields around an open fireplace with wood-burner, satellite TV, stereo, large dining table and access to the terrace and pool.

The magnificent drawing room. The magnificent drawing room.

The kitchen with dining area also opens onto the terrace garden and pool and contains a range cooker, an island with two fridges, a separate freezer, microwave and a dishwasher.

The bedrooms feature en-suites and beautifully-carved wooden furniture.

The property also has a basement with a cellar wine bar and laundry room, and a caretaker’s cottage with living room-kitchen, toilet, three bedrooms, bathroom, storage and a private garden.

The gorgeous wine cellar. The gorgeous wine cellar.

It has a DPE rating of 236, putting it in the E band for energy-efficiency.

There are 50 acres of land and outbuildings surrounding the chateau. There are 50 acres of land and outbuildings surrounding the chateau.

Price: 850,000Euros

Location: Cambayrac, Lot Valley, Midi Pyrenees, France

Agent: Ashburys, 01275 818200

www.ashburys.co.uk