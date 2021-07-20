July 19: Cinema outlines changes from Freedom Day onwards

Published: 11:32 AM July 20, 2021

Clevedon's cinema has outlined the changes it will be making following the easing of lockdown restrictions from July 19.

The Curzon reopened in May after having been open for only four weeks over the past 12 months.

The cinema has recommended that customers wear masks throughout the building, as has been the case since reopening in May, unless seated in the auditorium or bar and eating or drinking. Staff and volunteers will continue to wear masks.

Hand sanitising stations will remain throughout the building and screens will stay in place at the front desk, kiosk and bar.

Forms and QR code check-in will still be available for those who wish to use it.

The bar will be back open for guests to relax in. Once you have ordered a drink, you can take a seat and de-mask to enjoy catching up with friends.

A Curzon spokesman said: "Many of you will be wondering how the lifting of restrictions on July 19 will affect your cinema-going experience. Please bear with us as we all try to inch our way forward while navigating the needs of customers, staff and volunteers through the muddy waters of changing guidelines and mixed sensibilities.

"We will be slightly increasing our capacity but will be maintaining space between seats.

"Rigorous cleaning will remain in place, with increased ventilation a given in our lovely big auditorium.

"Thank you to everyone who filled out our on-line survey last week, we used this to help shape how we move forward, you'll see from the details below that we have listened to your views, and won't be making one giant leap to drop all Covid-safety precautions, but will be taking baby steps towards the gradual lifting of restrictions which will be constantly evaluated and modified.

"We will continue to notify you of any changes, and you are always more than welcome to get in touch to ask any further questions."

Booking tickets in advance is advisable either online at www.curzon.org.uk or by calling 01275 871000.