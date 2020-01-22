Parish council to give away 100 trees to help spur climate change action.

One-hundred trees will be handed out at Pill COmmunity Centre, in Church Place, on Saturday. Picture: Lisa Fotios/ Pexels.com Lisa Fotios/ Pexels.com

One hundred trees will be given out to 100 residents to plant in their gardens at Pill Community Centre on Saturday.

The giveaway, which runs from 10am to noon, is held by Pill and Easton-in-Gordano Parish Council's carbon capture and biodiversity working group aims to raise awareness of the climate emergency and to encourage action by villagers.

As well as being able to pick up a hazel whip, attendees will also be able to take part in bird feeder workshops, and make 'blue hearts' for the Blur Campaign to re-wild gardens.

Giveaway organiser Lucy Byrne said:"We want our event to engage and inspire the families in our village to take action over climate change to reduce carbon emissions. Together we can do so much more to save energy, reduce waste, and re-wild our gardens.

"Alongside intense engagement with the council and businesses, these actions can lead to larger political and industrial changes we want to see."