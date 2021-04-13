News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
How to order free Covid home tests

Published: 12:00 PM April 13, 2021   
COVID-19 rapid test kit is a qualitative lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection

Free rapid test kits for coronavirus are available. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council has encouraged people to take two coronavirus tests each week as rapid lateral flow test kits become more readily available.

The nation has now entered phase two of the UK Government's lockdown roadmap, with non-essential retail reopened on Monday.

The council's executive member for adult care and health, councillor Mike Bell, believes this, coupled with the vaccine roll-out, will prevent any hitches to the roadmap plan.

Mike Bell has said North Somerset Council will delay reopening services.

Cllr Mike Bell believes residents should be 'getting into the habit' of testing regularly. - Credit: Sub

He said: "Getting into the habit of twice-weekly testing as part of our everyday lives will help us all to play our part and do what we can to keep each other safe and alongside the vaccine ensure we can continue to ease our way out of lockdown.

"Although we are ahead of the game in North Somerset, with almost 64 per cent of residents now having received their first dose of the vaccine, none of us can afford to be complacent about the risks of the virus.

"Over the coming weeks, it is as important as ever that we all do what we can to reduce the spread of the virus."

People not displaying coronavirus symptoms have been asked by the Government to take the rapid tests, which are now available to order online or buy in your nearest pharmacy.

Results can be available within 30 minutes after rubbing a long cotton bud swab over your tonsils and inside your nose.

North Somerset's director of public health, Matt Lenny said: "With one in three people with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading it without knowing, regular rapid testing enables us to find these cases and prevent the spread of infection.

"Rapid lateral flow tests are easy to use and those who test positive can self isolate immediately and avoid passing the virus on to others."

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre is one of three rapid testing sites in North Somerset. - Credit: Archant

Rapid testing centres are available in North Somerset at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Weston, Scotch Horn Leisure Centre car park, in Nailsea, and Somerset Hall, in Portishead.

For more information on where to collect your free rapid testing kit, log on to www.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk

Lockdown Easing
Coronavirus

