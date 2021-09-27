News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Free money management course returns to Nailsea

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:47 AM September 27, 2021   
Chris Barnes, a Christians Against Poverty (CAP) money coach.

Chris Barnes, a Christians Against Poverty (CAP) money coach. - Credit: Archant

A free money management course is starting up in Nailsea to help people with their finances.

Money coaches from Holy Trinity Church, trained by Christians Against Poverty (CAP), will be running the course. 

Money coach Chris Barnes, who will be one of the leaders of the sessions, said: “Many people have never been taught how to budget and save effectively, but the course gives a number of simple pointers which can have a hugely positive impact on the whole family.

"This is particularly relevant in these Covid times with so many people’s finances badly affected. It can really help you make your money go so much further, avoid getting into debt and even have some money left over for bigger things like holidays.”

The next course takes place in the Trinity Centre, next door to the church, starting on October 26, running from 7.15-9.30pm for four weeks. To book your place, call 01275 853227.


Nailsea News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chestnut Park Primary School officially opened on September 17.

New school welcomes its first pupils

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Strongvox's Homes plans for Butts Batch

Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections

Stephen Sumner

person
The Priory has reopened after a revamp.

Gallery

PICTURES: Pub relaunches following major transformation

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfie

Second school site gets approval despite opposition

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon