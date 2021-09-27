Free money management course returns to Nailsea

Published: 11:47 AM September 27, 2021

A free money management course is starting up in Nailsea to help people with their finances.

Money coaches from Holy Trinity Church, trained by Christians Against Poverty (CAP), will be running the course.

Money coach Chris Barnes, who will be one of the leaders of the sessions, said: “Many people have never been taught how to budget and save effectively, but the course gives a number of simple pointers which can have a hugely positive impact on the whole family.

"This is particularly relevant in these Covid times with so many people’s finances badly affected. It can really help you make your money go so much further, avoid getting into debt and even have some money left over for bigger things like holidays.”

The next course takes place in the Trinity Centre, next door to the church, starting on October 26, running from 7.15-9.30pm for four weeks. To book your place, call 01275 853227.



