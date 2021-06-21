Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award

Published: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM June 21, 2021

Layla performed Little One with her mum, Rachel, when she was three years old. - Credit: Rachel Mason

A four-year-old from Clevedon has won an Akademia Music Award for children's music after releasing a song co-written by her mum, Rachel.

The award makes Layla the youngest ever recipient of an Akademia Music award, a US-based award which recognises talent from around the world.

The song, Little One, has also been nominated for three other awards - something her mum is very proud of.

Layla has also begun writing her own songs. - Credit: Rachel Mason

Mrs Mason said: “I love that my daughter is interested in music and that she likes performing and writing songs with me.

"Quite often she will say 'mummy, I have just written a song, please can we go into your studio and record it?'

Throughout lockdown, the family have made a home studio for Layla to perform in.

Layla is also very proud of her award, telling the Times: “I like my award, it is really shiny and I love singing with my Mummy.”

The song is available to stream on Spotify and on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=u618RODOjxQ