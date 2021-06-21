News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 12:02 PM June 21, 2021
Four year old wins music award

Layla performed Little One with her mum, Rachel, when she was three years old. - Credit: Rachel Mason

A four-year-old from Clevedon has won an Akademia Music Award for children's music after releasing a song co-written by her mum, Rachel.

The award makes Layla the youngest ever recipient of an Akademia Music award, a US-based award which recognises talent from around the world.

The song, Little One, has also been nominated for three other awards - something her mum is very proud of.

Clevedon girl, 4, wins Children's Music award

Layla has also begun writing her own songs. - Credit: Rachel Mason

Mrs Mason said: “I love that my daughter is interested in music and that she likes performing and writing songs with me.

"Quite often she will say 'mummy, I have just written a song, please can we go into your studio and record it?'

Throughout lockdown, the family have made a home studio for Layla to perform in.

Layla is also very proud of her award, telling the Times: “I like my award, it is really shiny and I love singing with my Mummy.”

The song is available to stream on Spotify and on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=u618RODOjxQ

Most Read

  1. 1 Controversial plans for Clevedon B&M set for approval
  2. 2 Gorgeous three-bedroom character cottage in rural area, with annexe
  3. 3 Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution
  1. 4 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
  2. 5 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  3. 6 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
  4. 7 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
  5. 8 Portishead Summer Show announces 2021 dates
  6. 9 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
  7. 10 Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award
Music
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Field housing plans

Plans for housing on Backwell fields take step forward

Stephen Sumner

person
Susannah Elizabeth Turner, Emma Jayne Blackmore and Adele Jane Haysom have been awarded an OBE, BEM and MBE respectively.

Three North Somerset women commended in Queen’s birthday honours

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Long Ashton Community Centre café

Popular community centre café closes

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Man cycling more than 2000km for wife with breast cancer.

Charity Fundraiser

Clevedon man to cycle 'own Tour De France' for breast cancer charity

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus