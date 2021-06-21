Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award
- Credit: Rachel Mason
A four-year-old from Clevedon has won an Akademia Music Award for children's music after releasing a song co-written by her mum, Rachel.
The award makes Layla the youngest ever recipient of an Akademia Music award, a US-based award which recognises talent from around the world.
The song, Little One, has also been nominated for three other awards - something her mum is very proud of.
Mrs Mason said: “I love that my daughter is interested in music and that she likes performing and writing songs with me.
"Quite often she will say 'mummy, I have just written a song, please can we go into your studio and record it?'
Throughout lockdown, the family have made a home studio for Layla to perform in.
Layla is also very proud of her award, telling the Times: “I like my award, it is really shiny and I love singing with my Mummy.”
The song is available to stream on Spotify and on YouTube by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=u618RODOjxQ
Most Read
- 1 Controversial plans for Clevedon B&M set for approval
- 2 Gorgeous three-bedroom character cottage in rural area, with annexe
- 3 Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution
- 4 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
- 5 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
- 6 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
- 7 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
- 8 Portishead Summer Show announces 2021 dates
- 9 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
- 10 Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award