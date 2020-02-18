Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group Archant

A historic Wraxall pub has been given a four-star hygiene rating just months after being told to improve.

North Somerset Council's environmental health officers gave the Battleaxes pub, in Bristol Road, a glowing rating after its owner made a number of major improvements at the eatery.

The Battleaxes pub had just been taken over by the Country Pub Group when it was given a zero star rating.

Officers reported major improvements were needed for handling food hygienically and managing food safety.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building were also highlighted as areas of concern.

A new food safety system has now been introduced and the owner has made improvements to paintwork in the washing up area of the kitchens.

Matthew Lowe of the Country Pub Group said: "Since we moved in and carried out the improvements and changes to the regime the rating has been raised up to four stars.

"We have been told that if we had 12 months of management records it would be five-star, so we expect to get the highest rating once we have been in the pub a year."

The grade II-listed pub, which dates back to the 1860s, had just been taken over by Country Pub Group from Flatcappers in September, when it received zero stars.

Staff took on board the advice from North Somerset Council officers and made improvements quickly, which also included replacing flooring and painting parts of the kitchen.

Matthew Lowe is delighted with the results of the improvements and is working towards achieving a five-star rating within a year.

He added: "We worked closely with the environmental health officers from North Somerset Council.

"The great thing about old country pubs is the quirky nature of the historic buildings, but that always presents challenges in the kitchen area.

"We are pleased that the hard work and dedication of the team at The Battleaxes has brought a positive result.

"We are now concentrating on providing a great venue for people to gather with their friends and families to relax and enjoy a meal and a drink."