St Georges Football club petition council for dog ban

St George Easton in Gordano FC having problems with dog mess on their pitch. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A football team have applied to have dogs banned from their pitch after years of owners failing to clean up after their animals.

St George Easton in Gordano FC having problems with dog mess on their pitch. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St George Easton-in-Gordano Football Club has had recurring issues with dog walkers using the pitch.

Team members say they often must stop matches two or three times to clean dog mess off the pitch, which is a 'health hazard' - 'especially for kids'.

The Priory Road pitch has a public right of way running through it, so the club is unable to stop dog walkers from using it to exercise their animals, which should always be kept on a lead.

However, the club say they have had persistent problems with dog walkers ignoring the law, and many have become abusive when confronted by members of the club.

St George Easton in Gordano FC having problems with dog mess on their pitch. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A spokesman for the club told the Times: 'A woman thought it was funny when I asked her why she let her dog poo on the pitch.

'So I asked her when her child starts to play football, how would she like it if they rolled in poo or got blinded by it.

'Frankly, she didn't give a toss.'

As a result of this, they have petitioned North Somerset Council to have a total ban placed on people exercising their animals on the pitch, but this will not be decided until later in the year.

The spokesman added: 'We've had this problem for years.

'Unfortunately, there is a public footpath that runs through the pitch so we cannot ban them completely - although Pill councillor Donald Davies has applied to the council for a total ban.

'The law states at the moment that dogs must be kept on a lead, but no-one adheres to these rules.

'It is a big issue for us, as we stop play every week at least twice to pick up dog mess.

'It is a health hazard for anybody, especially kids.

'If they could avoid using the pitch at all times as an exercise area for dogs and use one of the numerous fields that surround the village, to keep them on a lead at all times and to pick after themselves to stop our players and children from being at risk from infection and disease.'

'We have regular patrols and are looking into CCTV. We've put up signposts on all four entrances to the field, and we've applied for a total ban on dogs, but this won't be decided until later in the year.'