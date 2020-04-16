There With You: Army of footballers ready to help people in need

Chris delivering shopping during the pandemic. Archant

Footballers in Nailsea, Portishead, Clevedon and Tickenham are offering essential support to vulnerable people in their communities who are unable to go out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club are offering to go shopping for supplies, pick up prescriptions and help with chores including taking out the rubbish.

Al Parsons, who is on the club’s committee and has been co-ordinating the group, said: “As a club we have always been very community-based and we span across Portishead, Nailsea, Clevedon, Tickenham and South Bristol.

“In the current climate, we all miss each other as well as the community and being active and we just recognised there was an opportunity to do some good at the same time as exercising.”

Al said he and his team-mates came up with the idea when they realised elderly people in their communities may not have family nearby who can help them.

He added: “If we can do it for one person, or for 100 people that’s great.

“We’ve got an army of lads and committee members who are ready to get on their bikes or go for a run to help people out.

“If we can do that, we will feel we’ve contributed and helped to keep people safe.

“The response has been amazing, we’ve got about 50 volunteers, so we just want to hear from people who need help.

“Whether you need shopping, collection or delivery of prescriptions, or taking out your rubbish, we want to hear from you.

“Whatever we can do to help, we will.”

The club has teamed up with S&R Burchill in Nailsea to help with food deliveries.

The team has been posting leaflets through the doors of nursing homes to let staff know about the support they can offer.

To get in touch with the team, email swagscommunity@gmail.com or call 07525 161096.