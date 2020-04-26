Advanced search

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 April 2020

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

People are being asked to nominate key workers in North Somerset to receive a bouquet of flowers.

The football club is giving out flowers to key workers.

Waitrose and Tesco have been donating flowers to members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club who have been helping to deliver supplies to vulnerable people across North Somerset.

The footballers have been helping to deliver food and medicine, and they are now distributing flowers to people who are risking their lives to help others.

More: Army of footballers ready to help people in need.

The footballers are asking people to nominate key workers to receive flowers.

Al Parsons, who has been co-ordinating the coronavirus response, said: “We’d like to say thanks to Waitrose and Tesco, they have been giving us unbought flowers and we’ve been sending them to people who are vulnerable.

“Then we started asking for nominations of key workers. We had a really emotive response and we’ve given out hundreds already. We just want more nominations now.

To nominate a key worker, email swagscommunity@gmail.com or call 07525 161096.

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

