Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 April 2020
Archant
People are being asked to nominate key workers in North Somerset to receive a bouquet of flowers.
Waitrose and Tesco have been donating flowers to members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club who have been helping to deliver supplies to vulnerable people across North Somerset.
The footballers have been helping to deliver food and medicine, and they are now distributing flowers to people who are risking their lives to help others.
More: Army of footballers ready to help people in need.
Al Parsons, who has been co-ordinating the coronavirus response, said: “We’d like to say thanks to Waitrose and Tesco, they have been giving us unbought flowers and we’ve been sending them to people who are vulnerable.
“Then we started asking for nominations of key workers. We had a really emotive response and we’ve given out hundreds already. We just want more nominations now.
To nominate a key worker, email swagscommunity@gmail.com or call 07525 161096.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.