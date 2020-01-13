Advanced search

Clevedon group hands cheque to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 January 2020

The foodbank received £650 from the Yeo Rotary group

The foodbank received £650 from the Yeo Rotary group

Archant

A group from Clevedon has raised hundreds of pounds for the district foodbank.

The Yeo Rotary group presented Clevedon and district foodbank with a cheque worth £650.

The money was raised by the club from a quiz held late last year.

Club president Tony Carrington said the success of the quiz nights had made the donation possible.

"Our successful quiz nights have enabled us to again provide a substantial financial boost to the local foodbank," he said.

"Whilst donations of foodstuffs are vital, the foodbank also needs funds to support its day-to-day activities and to pay the bills.

"We are so happy to be able to help.

"We are not a large club but work hard to support worthwhile causes in the area through fundraising and through the activities of our members."

Most Read

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Volunteers needed to save Rainbows unit from closure

Volunteers are needed to run the 2nd Long Ashton Guides group beyond the end of the term.

Family raises £50k for children’s hospice in memory of son

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Most Read

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Volunteers needed to save Rainbows unit from closure

Volunteers are needed to run the 2nd Long Ashton Guides group beyond the end of the term.

Family raises £50k for children’s hospice in memory of son

Sharon, Harry, Josh and Darren.

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Town ‘improving and progressing’ says coach Hewitt

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt druing their game with Ashton and Backwell.

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Can you help? Zoo appeals for unwanted Christmas trees for animals to play with

Jeff Gunton and friends Lee O'Dea and Dave Jones loading up a truck full of christmas trees donated by residents in and around Weston Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Precept set to increase in Portishead after bankruptcy warning from councillor

Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner, Sarah Jackson, Nicky Mills, Jo Swift and Cllr Bob Bull. Picture: Portishead Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists