Clevedon group hands cheque to foodbank

The foodbank received £650 from the Yeo Rotary group Archant

A group from Clevedon has raised hundreds of pounds for the district foodbank.

The Yeo Rotary group presented Clevedon and district foodbank with a cheque worth £650.

The money was raised by the club from a quiz held late last year.

Club president Tony Carrington said the success of the quiz nights had made the donation possible.

"Our successful quiz nights have enabled us to again provide a substantial financial boost to the local foodbank," he said.

"Whilst donations of foodstuffs are vital, the foodbank also needs funds to support its day-to-day activities and to pay the bills.

"We are so happy to be able to help.

"We are not a large club but work hard to support worthwhile causes in the area through fundraising and through the activities of our members."