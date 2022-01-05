News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Food support group hits ONE MILLION acts of kindness

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM January 5, 2022
Chard Community Group 100 Christmasses in a Box

Hard at work preparing food parcels for those in need - Credit: CCS

A group set up to help those in need during the pandemic hit a milestone of support last month.

The Somerset Food Resilience Taskforce was set up in 2020, funded by Somerset County Council, to help distribute food to those in need.

Supplied by generous organisations including Fareshare, HIS Church, supermarkets such as Tesco and Morrisons, Branstons potatoes, Charlie Bighams and more, the group has since been able to create veg boxes, carers respite meal packs and Christmas meal packs for thousands across the county.

And in December, they hit a major milestone – 1 million items of food being distributed to people in Somerset in 18 months.

the group was put together by CCS (Community Council for Somerset), whose village and community agents are the beating heart behind the Food Resilience Taskforce and have a warehouse where they manage food deliveries, gather donated food items, precooked meals and more and co-ordinate community groups to collect and distribute across Somerset.

This Christmas alone, they distributed more than 1,500 Christmas dinners to people who may have gone without, or who needed a little bit of TLC, and since April 2020 have funded and stocked 13 community freezers in Somerset.

"It is a phenomenal effort, and CCS Village Agents would like to express their deepest thanks to the amazing people who run food groups voluntarily to make sure people in their communities are looked after, and the funders Somerset County Council, Public Health and FareShare for enabling the movement," a spokesperson said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Swimmers brave conditions for New Year dip
  2. 2 Villagers fear 100 homes could be allowed on appeal
  3. 3 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
  1. 4 NHS consultant named in New Year's Honours list
  2. 5 Hotel worker among latest candidates for BBC's The Apprentice
  3. 6 Family's emotional tribute to man killed in Somerset crash
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle new year's kitchen blaze
  5. 8 Police appeal after woman killed on M32 on New Year's Day
  6. 9 Price's late goal helps Ashton & Backwell United open 2022 with priceless win
  7. 10 Clevedon Town defeated by Chippenham Town under-23s in nine-goal thriller

"Thank you and congratulations to all involved, you should be incredibly proud."

If you think you could help, or if you need a helping hand, call 01823 331222, or visit somersetagents.org/help-with-food

Weston-super-Mare News
Clevedon News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Running

PICTURES: Clevedon Boxing Day run

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Avon and Somerset Police

Police urge households to stay alert after 14 burglaries

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Man (73) fined for being drunk in charge of a vehicle after dropping his wife back to her care home.

Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon

Paul Jones

person
68 High Street in Portishead where a new Mexican restaurant is planned

Neighbours complain about Mexican restaurant plan for Portishead

Paul Jones

person