Published: 1:00 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 11:39 AM March 16, 2021

An award-winning food and drink festival is coming to Clevedon to support small businesses selling locally-sourced produce.

The one-day event entitled eat:Clevedon is being organised by Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, from eat:Festivals; and will take place along Alexandra Road and Queens Square, on May 15.

Around 70 food and drink producers are expected to take part in the celebration of locally and regionally resourced products; and people are being encouraged to purchase products from businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Beverley said: “We are really grateful for the support of Clevedon BID and Thatchers Cider with this first event in Clevedon.

“The town is perfect to showcase micro and small producers from across the region – many have not been to a live market for over a year.

“Some event organisers weren’t able to continue trading as a result of the restrictions, and this cut off a vital revenue stream for these family businesses. We have changed how we work and are thrilled to be creating a new event for the town.

“We are using Alexandra Road and Queens Square for the market - encouraging residents to wander between the two areas and explore the town.”

The market will be held in the open air and is designed to be well-spaced out in both areas, with some socially distanced entertainment.

Measures will be in place to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission; and visitors are asked to keep local, plan their visit and abide by the latest Government advice.

Beverley said: “We know that weekend shindigs, days out and socialising have all been turned on their heads over the past year with plans disrupted and many regular events cancelled.

"In 2021 we are hoping for the best, but ensuring our plans include a worst-case scenario.

"We managed to deliver six socially distanced and Covid-secure events between lockdowns in 2020 and we are thrilled with the support from local council officers and support services in planning a fresh series of adapted markets in 2021 – including this new one in Clevedon.”